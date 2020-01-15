UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Urged To Remove Waste Heaps In Kahuta City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company urged to remove waste heaps in Kahuta city

Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (SWMC) Wednesday were urged to take measures to remove heaps of garbage in different areas of Kahuta city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (SWMC) Wednesday were urged to take measures to remove heaps of garbage in different areas of Kahuta city.

The residents of Channi Bazar, Panjar Chowk, Kallar Chowk and surrounding expressed concerns over this unhygienic environment and said that negligence of sanitary staff had been going on unchecked that was causing problems for the residents .

The heaps of garbage also pose serious health hazards for local people, they added.

Locals of the surrounding localities also claimed that they had brought the miserable situation into the notice of the concerned departments.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure early removal of the heaps of garbage from the locality for providing pollution-free atmosphere to the residents.

