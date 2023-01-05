Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collects 800 tonnes of waste daily

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collected around 800 tonnes of garbage daily and transferred it to the dump stations.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of RWMC, Ahmad Nawaz Gondal, here on Thursday.

He said that hundreds of complaints received on the helpline and social media were addressed immediately.

Gondal informed that over 3,000 sanitary workers and a fleet of vehicles, including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys and rickshaws, were used to maintain the city's cleanliness.

While appreciating the last year's cleanliness performance of RWMC staff, he said a comprehensive strategy was being formulated to ensure the city's cleanliness this year, adding repairing, maintenance of vehicles, and dust bin cleaning was being ensured.

In case of any complaint, citizens should register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Ahmed said RWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation environment to the city residents, and no compromise would be made.

Meanwhile, the communication and social mobilization teams of RWMC conducted a door-to-door and market awareness campaign in Sadiqabad Union Council-25.

The teams distributed pamphlets about cleanliness and asked the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the city clean and green.

