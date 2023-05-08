Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collects 800 tonnes of garbage daily

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collected around 800 tonnes of garbage daily and transferred it to the dump stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collected around 800 tonnes of garbage daily and transferred it to the dump stations.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, here on Monday.

He said that hundreds of complaints received on the helpline and social media were addressed immediately. He informed that over 3,000 sanitary workers and a fleet of vehicles, including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys, and rickshaws, were used to maintain the city's cleanliness.

The CEO said that a comprehensive strategy had been articulated to ensure the city's cleanliness, adding repairing, maintenance of vehicles, and dust bin cleaning was being ensured.

In case of any complaint, citizens should register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Rana said RWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation environment to the city residents, and no compromise would be made in that regard.

Meanwhile, the communication and social mobilization teams of RWMC conducted a door-to-door and market awareness campaign in Union Council-3, Hazara Colony.

The teams distributed pamphlets about cleanliness and asked the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the city clean and green.