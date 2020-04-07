UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay Conducts Anti Corona Spray

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay conducts anti corona spray

In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in different parts of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in different parts of the district.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost all the major/minor roads, mosques, of the district including Airport Road, Noor Khan Air Base, Gulzar e Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Dhamiyal road, Liaqay Road, Muree, Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Saydian were part of the operation while cleanness operation was also carried out in quarantine centres established at Arid University, Gorden College, Fatima Jinnah University, Viqar Ul Nisa College.

Meanwhile, In order to keep the customers away from each other, the teams also marked circular patterns in various markets of the district to help shoppers with social-distancing measures.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents to wash their hands, keep distance and avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

Department is using all of its resources to keep the city clean in addition to special services being given to fight against coronavirus, spokesman said.

He urged people to cooperate with authorities concerned to prevent precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Visit Road Rawalpindi Kahuta Taxila Market All From Airport Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

4 minutes ago

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections exceeds 140,000 in Spain

17 minutes ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

32 minutes ago

'Coronavirus may increase in next few days'

49 minutes ago

Pollen grains in capital reach 'very high' categor ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.