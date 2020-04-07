Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay conducts anti corona spray

In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in different parts of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in different parts of the district.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost all the major/minor roads, mosques, of the district including Airport Road, Noor Khan Air Base, Gulzar e Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Dhamiyal road, Liaqay Road, Muree, Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Saydian were part of the operation while cleanness operation was also carried out in quarantine centres established at Arid University, Gorden College, Fatima Jinnah University, Viqar Ul Nisa College.

Meanwhile, In order to keep the customers away from each other, the teams also marked circular patterns in various markets of the district to help shoppers with social-distancing measures.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents to wash their hands, keep distance and avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

Department is using all of its resources to keep the city clean in addition to special services being given to fight against coronavirus, spokesman said.

He urged people to cooperate with authorities concerned to prevent precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.