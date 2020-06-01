Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay conducts anti-coronavirus spray

In its continuation to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray at various places here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :In its continuation to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray at various places here on Monday.

According to a RWMC spokesman, the company teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant especially rush areas including Commercial Market, Sixth Road and adjoining areas while cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centers established at Arid University, Gorden College, Fatima Jinnah University and Viqar Ul Nisa College.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but was also started campaign to create awareness among residents urging them to wash hands regularly, keep distance, avoid shaking hands, and unnecessary visits to the markets. The department is using all of its resources to keep the city clean in addition to special services being provided to fight against coronavirus, the spokesman said.