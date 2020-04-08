UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) Urges Residents For Social Distancing To Combat Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:42 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) urges residents for social distancing to combat Coronavirus

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) marked circular patterns in various markets of the district to help shoppers with social-distancing measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) marked circular patterns in various markets of the district to help shoppers with social-distancing measures.

On the directives of MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar the teams staff visited fruit, vegetable and grocery shops and drew circles outside to ensure social distancing among people in order to prevent transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

In the ongoing campaign, the teams also asked the residents to wash their hands, keep distance and avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars besides people should avoid social gatherings.

On other hand, RWMC conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost roads, mosques, of the district were cleaned.

In a message, MD RWMC urged the people to cooperate with authorities concerned by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus by June - ..

9 minutes ago

'All resources being utilised to lessen people's p ..

5 minutes ago

Italy commune bans mixed-sex shopping to stem viru ..

5 minutes ago

Over one lac people of Bahawalpur to get stipend u ..

5 minutes ago

Bali's miracle: turning wine into hand sanitiser

5 minutes ago

Housing Ministry issues final possession letters t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.