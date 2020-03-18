Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay speeds up awareness against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In connection to Clean Green Pakistan Campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) & Albayrak carried out an awareness campaign in Fauji Colny UC 8 to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken for stopping the deadly coronavirus from spreading.

According to a spokesman, during the campaign Public was informed about various preventive measures against coronavirus. They were insisted to strictly follow hand hygiene and flu etiquettes along with maintaining social distance of one meter or 6 feet at least.

Kids and women were made realize the importance of hand washing as a savior from many fatal diseases including Coronavirus.

The teams also raised awareness about cleanliness, proper waste disposal and plantation.

The shop owners in the area were instructed that they should put an empty carton or dustbin beside their shop, so that children, who buy eatables, would throw wrappers in that carton or dustbin.

RWMC & Albayrak are always active to facilitate public not just in usual days but also in case of any viral outbreak like Dengue fever or coronavirus. Both operational and communicational departments put their best to provide public clean environment and useful information respectively, the spokesman said.