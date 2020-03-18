UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay Speeds Up Awareness Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:37 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay speeds up awareness against coronavirus

In connection to Clean Green Pakistan Campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) & Albayrak carried out an awareness campaign in Fauji Colny UC 8 to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken for stopping the deadly coronavirus from spreading

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In connection to Clean Green Pakistan Campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) & Albayrak carried out an awareness campaign in Fauji Colny UC 8 to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken for stopping the deadly coronavirus from spreading.

According to a spokesman, during the campaign Public was informed about various preventive measures against coronavirus. They were insisted to strictly follow hand hygiene and flu etiquettes along with maintaining social distance of one meter or 6 feet at least.

Kids and women were made realize the importance of hand washing as a savior from many fatal diseases including Coronavirus.

The teams also raised awareness about cleanliness, proper waste disposal and plantation.

The shop owners in the area were instructed that they should put an empty carton or dustbin beside their shop, so that children, who buy eatables, would throw wrappers in that carton or dustbin.

RWMC & Albayrak are always active to facilitate public not just in usual days but also in case of any viral outbreak like Dengue fever or coronavirus. Both operational and communicational departments put their best to provide public clean environment and useful information respectively, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Rawalpindi Buy Women From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments rolls out measures to help comba ..

9 minutes ago

Airlift SuspenAirlift Suspends Operations amid Cor ..

18 minutes ago

RTA starts trial run of autonomous vehicle at Expo ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai official reviews emirate&#039;s health secto ..

39 minutes ago

Corona Virus: strict screening arrangements at maj ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation off ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.