Rawalpindi Waste Manangement Company (RWMC) conducts anti-corona spray operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Manangement Company (RWMC) on Wednesday once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas of UC-17, UC-36, UC-32 and UC-79.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which major/minor roads, mosques, Railway stations, Shops of the district were part of the operation while cleanliness operation was also carried out in qurantine centers established in different parts of the district.

In a statement, MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar has lso directed the entire staff to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus. He said it was top priority of the company to provide clean environment to residents and he appealed to them to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.

He also urged the people to cooperate with concerned authorities to prevent precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.