Rawalpindi Will Use Rain Water For Harvesting: Chairman RDA

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Wednesday said that Rawalpindi would be the second city of Punjab to use rain water for harvesting purposes.

He said the Authority has already initiated work on the project in collaboration with Turkish NGO.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the collaboration with UNDP besides Imams of Ghausia Mosque Bangash Colony, Sirajia Mosque Asghar Mall and Bilal Masjid Khayaban e Sir Syed regarding preservation of used and rain water.

The Chairman RDA said that water was needed in larger quantity in mosques and the project would be a big model of water preservation.

On this occasion, Research Officer UNDP Waqas Khan told that UNDP would fully cooperate with these three mosques in recycling of its water this regard.

The work on the project would be instantly initiated and the recycled water would be made reusable for bathing, wazoo and gardening purposes, he added and said that the Imams of the three mosques were agreed with the plan in principle.

He thanked the Imams of the mosques and said that the step by the RDA was highly appreciable to preserve and recycle the precious gift of the God.

Later, the Chairman RDA thanked the participants of the meeting, which was attended by Research Officer UNDP Waqas Khan, Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Mufti Jalal ud Din and Qari Syed Naimat from Sirajia Mosque, Qari Abdul Sattar from Ghausai Mosque and Muhammad Fayaz Khan from Bilal Mosque.

