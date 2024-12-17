Rawalpindi witnessed 36% decrease in crimes in 2024: Spokesman

The Rawalpindi District has witnessed a significant decrease in the crime rate as the total number of crimes reported in the year 2024 is 36 percent less than the previous year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi District has witnessed a significant decrease in the crime rate as the total number of crimes reported in the year 2024 is 36 percent less than the previous year.

The reason behind fall in the crime rate was the best strategy adopted by the Rawalpindi Police and the hard work of every officer and Jawan of the force, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Citing the help-line 15 calls data, he said there was a significant reduction of 23% in crimes against property this year. Similarly, the spokesman said, a 2% decrease in serious cases like murder was recorded, while the blind murder cases declined by 67%.

He further said this year the cases of kidnapping for ransom saw a 50% decrease as compared to the previous year, while most of the accused of such cases got punished.

The spokesman said a 65% decrease in the cases of dacoity with murder was witnessed while all such culprits were brought to justice. Similarly, he said, the cases of dacoity and robbery saw a reduction of 24% and 67% respectively. Mentioning a 50% fall in the incidents of vehicle snatching this year, the spokesman said that the car snatching was completely controlled in the last months.

Likewise, he said, the motorcycle snatching incidents recorded a 34% decrease. Similarly, the vehicle and motorcycle theft cases recorded a 86% and 48%

reduction respectively, he added

The spokesman said during 2024, 891 criminals of 366 gangs were arrested, with stolen goods worth Rs. 250 million, 110 vehicles and more than 1500 stolen motorcycles were recovered.

Likewise, he added, more than 2400 drug peddlers were arrested, with drugs worth Rs 600 million seized. The police continued the crackdown against drug abuse the whole year and recovered over 1,300 kilograms of hashish, more than 50 kg of heroin, more than 20 kg of opium, 05.5 kg of ice and over 15,000 liters from the accused in 2497 cases.

He said some 1673 accused were arrested in 1,673 cases registered for having illegal weapons. About 64 Kalashnikovs, more than 2100 pistols, 108 rifles and thousands of bullets were recovered from the accused.