Open Menu

Rawalpindi Women University Delegation Visits Parliament House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Rawalpindi Women University delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A 52-member delegation comprising students and faculty from Rawalpindi Women's University Friday visited the Parliament House as part of an educational tour.

Senior officials of the Senate warmly welcomed the delegation upon their arrival, according to a news release.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Senate Museum, where they were shown a documentary on the history of the Upper House.

The students expressed keen interest in the statues of prominent politicians and historical photographs displayed in the museum.

The delegation also visited the Banquet Hall, where they received a detailed briefing on the working procedures of the Senate and the legislative process.

Later, the students were taken to the Senate Hall, where officials explained the significance of the Senate's functions and its role in lawmaking.

The visitors expressed gratitude to the Senate officials for their hospitality and the insightful information shared during the tour, describing the visit as a memorable and enriching experience.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Visit Rawalpindi Women From

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

43 minutes ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

2 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

3 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan