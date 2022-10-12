The Rawalpindi Women University on Wednesday hosted an international conference on 'Revamped Scientific Outlook of 21st Century under the multidisciplinary themes that provided a platform to researchers from all across the country as well as from USA, France, Canada, and Malaysia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Women University on Wednesday hosted an international conference on 'Revamped Scientific Outlook of 21st Century under the multidisciplinary themes that provided a platform to researchers from all across the country as well as from USA, France, Canada, and Malaysia.

The event was organized with an aim to host all academicians and relevant stakeholders so that they could brainstorm ideas and discuss the empirical work carried out on the challenges of the modern world. The scholars from different fields of sciences discussed issues pertinent to medicinal plants, renewable energies, modeling and simulation, as well as marine biology and genetics.

The scholarly work showcased at the event in the form of oral and poster presentations was a stepping stone in the field of sciences where collaborative effort is necessary to bridge up between academia and industry.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University and chief organizer of the conference, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of scientific research and collaborative efforts between academic institutes. Being organizer of the first multidisciplinary conference, she addressed the need to work together for the prosperity of the country. Her address highlighted the notion of innovative ideas and importance of research on indigenous ideas.

Total 124 papers presented in the conference out of which 66 were oral presentations and 58 were poster presentations.

Papers were selected after peer review process and on the recommendations of national and international reviewers. All accepted abstracts will be sent to the HEC recognized journal for publication with fee waiver.

Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector Islamic University, said that nanotechnology will hold a market of 34 billion US Dollars by 2030.

His talk elaborated the linkage of religion with islam and women empowerment. He encouraged the students of Rawalpindi Women University to come forward and play their part in nation building. His talk narrowed down the basic foundations of a society.

Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari UNESCO Laureate's speaking on the occasion emphasized role of synthetic biology in every field of life and many companies around the world are making profit using biology. Prof. Dr. Akram Sheikh DG Pastic while addressing shed light on climate change with reference of devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, said that microbiology can reap many benefits from nature and many diseases can be treated with therapeutic treatment with microbes.

Prof. Dr. Habib Ali Bokhari, Vice Chancellor, Kohsar University, Murree addressed scholars and academicians from across Pakistan about women empowerment and how universities should play their role in awareness programs.