Rawalpindi Women University Holds Workshop On 'Live The Life You Love'

Published June 13, 2022

Rawalpindi Women University holds workshop on 'Live the Life You Love'

Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Monday hosted a workshop on the topic "Live the Life You Love." Mental health psychologist Dr Imran Yousaf (SI), who is also the Managing Director of Jofa Group and founder of Transformational International Society, graced the workshop as a resource person

The aim of the workshop was to highlight the importance of the positive attitude in life for problem identification and solution finding. As a master trainer of NLP techniques, he engaged the female students in a lot of exercises to foster positivity and mental flexibility to steer a path in their practical lives.

It was followed by a brief question answer session. At the end of the workshop, Vice Chancellor RWU Prof. Dr Anila Kamal expressed her gratitude to the guest speaker for his time and for conducting such an exciting session. She also presented a shield to him.

The RWU is located in the hub of Rawalpindi city offering quality education in fourteen different disciplines of arts and sciences.

