Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) Organized 'Kashmir Solidarity Walk'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Tuesday organized a special lecture and a solidarity walk in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to the details, Muhammad Shozab Askari, Head of the Pakistan Studies Department, delivered a lecture in which he shed light on the history and significance of the Kashmir issue.

He elaborated on the historical background of Kashmir and the struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor RWU, emphasized the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

"The people of Kashmir have shown courage in the face of oppression. It is our moral duty to stand in solidarity with them in their struggle for freedom and to raise their voice on every possible platform", she said.

Following the lecture, an interactive session was held where students, faculty, and administrative staff asked questions on the Kashmir issue.

The event concluded with a solidarity walk, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anila Kamal, symbolizing unity and support for the Kashmiri cause. The walk was attended by the students and faculty members of the university.