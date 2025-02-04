Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) Organized 'Kashmir Solidarity Walk'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Tuesday organized a special lecture and a solidarity walk in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Tuesday organized a special lecture and a solidarity walk in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.
According to the details, Muhammad Shozab Askari, Head of the Pakistan Studies Department, delivered a lecture in which he shed light on the history and significance of the Kashmir issue.
He elaborated on the historical background of Kashmir and the struggle of the Kashmiri people.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor RWU, emphasized the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.
"The people of Kashmir have shown courage in the face of oppression. It is our moral duty to stand in solidarity with them in their struggle for freedom and to raise their voice on every possible platform", she said.
Following the lecture, an interactive session was held where students, faculty, and administrative staff asked questions on the Kashmir issue.
The event concluded with a solidarity walk, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anila Kamal, symbolizing unity and support for the Kashmiri cause. The walk was attended by the students and faculty members of the university.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation11 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight11 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 122 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..16 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..16 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement21 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit21 minutes ago
-
DC inspect working of polio teams in villages6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages6 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over minor dispute6 minutes ago