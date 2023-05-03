UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) Holds 2nd Annual Job Fair

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) holds 2nd annual job fair

Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) organized its 2nd annual job fair, which aimed to provide a platform for students to connect with potential employers and explore career opportunities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) organized its 2nd annual job fair, which aimed to provide a platform for students to connect with potential employers and explore career opportunities.

The President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saqib Rafiq, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he said that youth comprise sixty percent of the population and we need to focus on training youth in entrepreneurship as well in order to contribute towards the development and stability of Pakistan along with political stability.

He also appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Women's University in organizing the Job Fair and providing a platform for students to connect with potential employers.

Prof.

Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of RWU, speaking on the occasion, stated that RWU strives hard to provide professional training to students in order to equip them with the necessary skills to excel in the professional world.

She further added that it was not enough to simply impart theoretical knowledge to students; it is equally important to equip them with practical skills that would enable them to succeed in their chosen careers.

Many national and international companies set up their stalls to interact with students in their final semester for employment, internship, and training purposes.

Students submitted their resumes and several on-spot interviews were also held.

The Chief Guest along with Dr. Anila then distributed Appreciation Shields to participating companies.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Job Rawalpindi Chamber Women Commerce Industry Employment

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

24 minutes ago
 Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrain ..

Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrainization' of Capital - Reports

11 minutes ago
 British investment group launches $40 million reso ..

British investment group launches $40 million resort-style living in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for set ..

GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for setting up larger bench

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.