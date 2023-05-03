Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) organized its 2nd annual job fair, which aimed to provide a platform for students to connect with potential employers and explore career opportunities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) organized its 2nd annual job fair, which aimed to provide a platform for students to connect with potential employers and explore career opportunities.

The President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saqib Rafiq, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he said that youth comprise sixty percent of the population and we need to focus on training youth in entrepreneurship as well in order to contribute towards the development and stability of Pakistan along with political stability.

He also appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Women's University in organizing the Job Fair and providing a platform for students to connect with potential employers.

Prof.

Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of RWU, speaking on the occasion, stated that RWU strives hard to provide professional training to students in order to equip them with the necessary skills to excel in the professional world.

She further added that it was not enough to simply impart theoretical knowledge to students; it is equally important to equip them with practical skills that would enable them to succeed in their chosen careers.

Many national and international companies set up their stalls to interact with students in their final semester for employment, internship, and training purposes.

Students submitted their resumes and several on-spot interviews were also held.

The Chief Guest along with Dr. Anila then distributed Appreciation Shields to participating companies.