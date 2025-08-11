Open Menu

Rawalpindi’s Abducted Child Rescued From Bahwalnagar, Kidnapper Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Rawalpindi’s abducted child rescued from Bahwalnagar, kidnapper arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in coordination with the Bahawalnagar Police have recovered a 9-year old child kidnapped from Rawalpindi.

The kidnapper was also arrested, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the kidnapper after kidnapping the child from the limits of Westridge Police Station took him to Bahawalnagar,and asked him to change his name. However, the Bahawalnagar Police received a tip-off about the presence of the kidnapper in their limits and contacted the Rawalpindi Police.

The Westridge Police then in coordination with the Bahawalnagar Police safely rescued the abducted child and also arrested the kidnapper.

Both the abductor and abductee had been brought to the Rawalpindi after completion of the legal process, the spokesman said.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali said the challan against the kidnapper would be prepared with solid evidence to get him strictly punished by the court of law.

He said the Punjab Police was ever ready to take action against criminal elements and the joint action of two districts police against a serious crime was an example of their best professional coordination.

