Rawalpindi’s Abducted Child Rescued From Bahwalnagar, Kidnapper Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in coordination with the Bahawalnagar Police have recovered a 9-year old child kidnapped from Rawalpindi.
The kidnapper was also arrested, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Monday.
According to the spokesman, the kidnapper after kidnapping the child from the limits of Westridge Police Station took him to Bahawalnagar,and asked him to change his name. However, the Bahawalnagar Police received a tip-off about the presence of the kidnapper in their limits and contacted the Rawalpindi Police.
The Westridge Police then in coordination with the Bahawalnagar Police safely rescued the abducted child and also arrested the kidnapper.
Both the abductor and abductee had been brought to the Rawalpindi after completion of the legal process, the spokesman said.
Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali said the challan against the kidnapper would be prepared with solid evidence to get him strictly punished by the court of law.
He said the Punjab Police was ever ready to take action against criminal elements and the joint action of two districts police against a serious crime was an example of their best professional coordination.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India expands diplomatic outreach to Latin America after regional setbacks3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses solidarity with Türkiye over earthquake losses4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi’s abducted child rescued from Bahwalnagar, kidnapper arrested4 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU Holds 4th Free Medical Camp in Jacobabad as Part of Independence Day and “Marka e Haq” Ce ..4 minutes ago
-
Pak Army play pivotal role to defend Citizens at borders4 minutes ago
-
'Independence, Marka-e-Haq' Volleyball Tournament held in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
Young artists honour Pakistan’s armed forces at PNCA’s National Youth Art Competition 202514 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Khushab area14 minutes ago
-
Muqam pays tribute to volunteers killed in Danyor tragedy14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announced new OPD timings in hospitals24 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail in May 9 riots Cases29 minutes ago
-
Five cops transferred34 minutes ago