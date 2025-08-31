RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi is facing a rapidly escalating dengue crisis as the District Health Authority (DHA) confirms 133 cases, with 11 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

Dr Waqar Ahmad, DHA spokesperson, told the APP that surveillance data analyzed during last week of August by the Disease Detection and Surveillance Reporting Unit (DDSRU), reveals an active public health threat across various areas.

The rapid rise in cases has prompted authorities to implement robust measures to prevent dengue's wider spread.

According to the data, the Breteau Index (BI), which measures mosquito larvae density, has reached 24.66, which is alarming because it is nearly five times the World Health Organization’s high-risk threshold of 5.

"This critical figure highlights severe larval infestation, particularly in Potohar Town’s union councils, where every surveyed location exceeds the danger level", said Dr Waqar.

The prevalent DENV-1 serotype is driving the outbreak, turning a potential risk into a confirmed crisis. “The threat is no longer potential, but it is active,” he said, urging residents to eliminate stagnant water in containers, drains, and junkyards to curb mosquito breeding.

To tackle a rise in hospitalizations, Rawalpindi’s hospitals have revisited their capacities. Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital have each dedicated 70-bed wards for dengue patients, while DHQ Teaching Hospital has established a 60-bed ward to manage any probable escalation.

Dr Ikram Niazi, a MS DHQ Hospital, informed APP that a comprehensive contingency plan has been devised, ready for execution as needed.

HFH admin has also buckled up for battling the prevailing challenge by ensuring timely treatment and containment of the outbreak.

The district administration is maintaining rigorous oversight, holding daily meetings to monitor surveillance updates and evaluate the health department’s performance. These efforts aim to keep the situation under control, with officials coordinating resources and enforcing preventive measures.

Beyond regular and contingent daily wage staff, the DHA has engaged 10s of 100s volunteer students as “ambassadors” in their local communities to raise awareness about dengue prevention. Public representatives are also supporting these efforts, leading campaigns to educate residents on eliminating mosquito breeding sites and recognizing symptoms like fever, which is crucial to preventing severe cases.

Due to recent rains and more as forecasted by the MET Office, the DHA has intensified field operations, deploying teams for larvae inspections and fogging across all union councils and cantonment areas, particularly in high-risk hotspots like Dhoke Munshi, Dhamial, Girja, Rehmatabad, and Chaklala Cantonment.

Dr Waqar called on every resident to play their part, emphasizing that collective action is vital to combat this escalating dengue crisis effectively.

“With September, the most conducive month for dengue larvae growth, the risk of dengue spreading is significant. Our teams are working tirelessly, but we need the public to remove stagnant water and report symptoms like fever promptly to prevent a wider outbreak”, he said.