ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) In the heart of Pakistan's Punjab province lies Rawalpindi, a city renowned for its rich culinary heritage which offers traditional breakfast staple that draws foodies from far and wide.

For decades, Rawalpindi's breakfast scene has been dominated by local eateries, dhabas, and street food stalls, each serving up a mouth-watering array of traditional dishes. From fluffy parathas and crispy naan to savoury kebabs, Nihari and spicy haleem, the options are endless.

Some of the most famous areas for traditional breakfast in Rawalpindi include Sabzi Mandi, Banni, Kartarpura, Saddar, and Lal Kurti.

"A visitor Salman Raza enthusiastically remarked, 'Rawalpindi's traditional breakfast is an absolute delight adding that the city's culinary landscape is a treasure trove of flavours, and its breakfast offerings are truly exceptional.

"I visited Kartarpura with friends and we were all blown away by the nihari taste and the prices are reasonable, and the flavours are out of this world", he added.

Another visitor Umer Khan shared his experience and said "Rawalpindi's traditional breakfast is a must-try for any food enthusiast".

He said the halwa puri, kebabs, and nihari are absolute perfection.

He further said, "I was amazed by the variety and quality of breakfast options in Rawalpindi".

As the city awakens each morning, the streets come alive with the mesmerizing aromas of traditional breakfast. Whether you're a foodie or simply looking for a delicious start to your day, Rawalpindi's traditional breakfast scene is an experience not to be missed, he added.

