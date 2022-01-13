As many as 109 more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,917 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 6.02 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 109 more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,917 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 6.02 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Thursday, among the new cases, 38 belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, 25 from Pothohar town, 23 from Rawal town, eight from Kalar Syeda, seven from Kahutta, four from Taxila, three from Gujjar Khan while one patient arrived from Islamabad.

"Presently 22 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, counting nine in the Fauji foundation hospital, eight in Institute of Urology and five in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital," the report said.

It updated that 38,362 patients had been discharged after recovery, 35,307 with Rawalpindi and 3048 from outside districts.

Three hundred and thirty-one were quarantined, including 309 at homes and 22 in isolation.

The report further updated that 4,732,128 people, including 44,560 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,810 samples were collected, out of which 1,701 were declared negative.

During the past 24 hours, the positivity ratio was recorded at 6.02 per cent in the district, which was the highest number of cases reported in a day after September 2021.