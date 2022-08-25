RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Seven more corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,539.

According to the District Health Authority data on Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,932 from Rawalpindi and 3,607 from other districts. Among the new cases, three arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Potohar Town and one from Rawal Town and Gujjar Khan.

The report said presently, 101 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and one was admitted to Attock Hospital.

Some 7,001,477 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,493 samples were collected, out of which 1,486 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent.