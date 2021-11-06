UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Covid-19 Positive Rate Drops To 0.7 Per Cent

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district's corona-virus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.7 per cent on Saturday, while only seven patients were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, two cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt and Potohar town while one each case has arrived from Gujar Khan, Taxila and Rawal town.

"Presently,19 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, ten in Institute of Urology, four in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital", he added.

He said that 37,741 people had been discharged after recovery, out of which 34,759 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2982 from other districts.

The report added that a total of 39,044 confirmed cases have arrived in district health facilities so far, out of which 36,055 of Rawalpindi and 2989 from other districts.

District Health Authority updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, eight stable while eight were on oxygen support.

He added that as many as 3,268,843 people had jabbed themselves so far, including 43,862 health workers, while 171 were quarantined, including 91 at homes and 80 at facilities.

