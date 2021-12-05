UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Records At 0.31 Per Cent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rawalpindi's COVID-19 positivity rate records at 0.31 per cent

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Four more people were tested positive for deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,339 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 36,314 from Rawalpindi and 3025 from other districts. One of each case had arrived from the Potohar town, Taxila, Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment areas among the new patients.

"Presently 27 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting 13 in Fauji foundation hospital, eight in Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in Bilal and Attock hospitals," the report said.

It updated that 37,851 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,984 with Rawalpindi and 3009 from outside districts. Two hundred and eleven were quarantined, including 111 at homes and 100 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 1603 people had died so far in the district since the pandemic, with 1219 Rawalpindi residents and 384 from other districts.

During the last 24 hours, 1,306 samples were collected, out of which 1,302 were declared negative, adding two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,11 stable and 14 on oxygen support, the report added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Died Rawalpindi Attock Taxila Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UA ..

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UAE during Expo: Commissioner Ge ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Eur ..

UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Europe in future: EU Energy commi ..

49 minutes ago
 Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

3 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.