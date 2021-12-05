RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Four more people were tested positive for deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,339 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 36,314 from Rawalpindi and 3025 from other districts. One of each case had arrived from the Potohar town, Taxila, Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment areas among the new patients.

"Presently 27 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting 13 in Fauji foundation hospital, eight in Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in Bilal and Attock hospitals," the report said.

It updated that 37,851 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,984 with Rawalpindi and 3009 from outside districts. Two hundred and eleven were quarantined, including 111 at homes and 100 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 1603 people had died so far in the district since the pandemic, with 1219 Rawalpindi residents and 384 from other districts.

During the last 24 hours, 1,306 samples were collected, out of which 1,302 were declared negative, adding two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,11 stable and 14 on oxygen support, the report added.