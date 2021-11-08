UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Death Toll Reaches 1585, With Two More In 24 Hours

Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Two more people died because of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1585 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Monday, as many as 1585 people have died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1205 with Rawalpindi and 380 from other districts.

The report updated that four more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,059 in the district included 36,068 from Rawalpindi and 2991 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said that each case has arrived from Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawal town, Taxila and Islamabad.

"Presently, 18 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting 11 in Institute of Urology, three each in Benazir Bhutto and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 37,759 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,776 with Rawalpindi and 2983 from outside districts.

The report informed that 168 were quarantined, including 91 at home and 77 in the isolation centres.

It further updated that 3,401,655 people, including 43,893 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.51 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.

