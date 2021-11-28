UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Death Toll Reaches 1599, Two More Died In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Two more people had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1599 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, as many as 1599 people had died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1216 Rawalpindi's residents and 383 from outside districts.

The report updated that nine more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,264 in the district included 36,248 from Rawalpindi and 3016 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said that each patient has arrived from Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawal town, Potohar town, Gujar Khan, Kahutta, Kallar Syeda, Taxila, Attock and KPK.

"Presently, 25 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting nine in the Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, six in Benazir Bhutto, two in Bilal hospital and one in Attock hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 37,933 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,928 with Rawalpindi and 3005 from other districts.

The report informed that 187 were quarantined, including 98 at homes and 89 in the isolation centres.

It further updated that 3,646,656 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,325 samples were collected, out of which 1,316 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent.

