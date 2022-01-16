UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Death Toll Reaches 1610; One More Died In 24 Hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :One more patient had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1610 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, as many as 1610 people had died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1225 Rawalpindi's residents and 385 from outside districts.

The report updated that 124 more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 40,280 in the district included 37,219 from Rawalpindi and 3061 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said that 36 belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 34 from Rawal town, 25 from Potohar town,20 from Taxila, four from Gujjar Khan, three from Murree, two from Islamabad and Kallar Syeda, and one of each case has arrived from Chakwal and AJK. "Presently,40 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 16 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, ten of each in the Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in Attock Hospital and one in the District Headquarters Hospital".

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, nine stable and 27 on double oxygen support. As many as 4,753,825 people, including 44,562 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed. District Health Authority added that 38,427 patients had been discharged after recovery out of total tested positives so far, adding 628 were quarantined, including 588 at homes and 40 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,995 samples were collected, out of which 1,871 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 6.22 per cent.

