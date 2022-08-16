UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Dengue Cases Reach 94

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 09:10 PM

The total tally of dengue cases in Rawalpindi had reached 94 cases, with the arrival of eight more patients during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The total tally of dengue cases in Rawalpindi had reached 94 cases, with the arrival of eight more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Tuesday said that among the new cases, three were reported from Chak Jalaldin, two from Dhama Syeda in the Potohar town area, while one each case had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment and Islamabad area.

He informed that around 85 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which eight tested positive.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad said, the district administration had registered 14 FIRs, issued 82 notices, 26 challans, sealed six premises, and imposed fines amounting to Rs 79,500 for the violations of dengue SOPs.

The health officer called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the week.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water became breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

