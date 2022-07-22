UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Dengue Patient Tally Reaches 17

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 17

The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had touched 17 cases with the arrival of two more patients during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had touched 17 cases with the arrival of two more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that around 62 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which two were tested positive at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kahutta.

He said District Headquarters Hospital had listed 19 suspects, Holy Family Hospital 15, and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ)Taxila seven. In contrast, five of each suspect were registered with THQ hospitals Gujjar Khan, Murree and Kotli Sattian.

Likewise, the health officer added that THQ hospital Kahutta had recorded three, Benazir Bhutto Hospital two and Wah General Hospital one.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 19 FIRs, issued notices to 91, challaned six, sealed four premises, and a fine of Rs 171,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

The health officer called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next week.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Benazir Bhutto Water Murree Fine Rawalpindi Kotli Taxila Family Rains

Recent Stories

ANF arrests two accused; recovers 10 kg heroin

ANF arrests two accused; recovers 10 kg heroin

29 seconds ago
 KP Govt to issue universal numbers plates for vehi ..

KP Govt to issue universal numbers plates for vehicles: PA told

32 seconds ago
 11 drug peddlers, bootleggers held

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers held

34 seconds ago
 PBC Peshawar Centre organizes "Adabi Mela"

PBC Peshawar Centre organizes "Adabi Mela"

36 seconds ago
 VIS reaffirms ER KTML

VIS reaffirms ER KTML

4 minutes ago
 PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassme ..

PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassment, abduction in KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.