(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had touched 101 cases with the arrival of two more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Tuesday said that both patients were reported from the Union Council-79 Dhoke Munshi ,Potohar town area.

Presently 26 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities, out of which 16 were confirmed cases.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 56 FIRs, issued tickets to 13, sealed eight premises, and a fine of Rs 62,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He said that staff deployed for the anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding, 100 percent attendance must be ensured.

Cheema directed the concerned to expedite the anti-dengue surveillance activities to control the growth of dengue larvae by checking the graveyard and other places daily.

In addition, he directed the officials to monitor the dengue teams regularly and update data on dashboards regularly.