The Rawalpindi's total dengue cases tally on Monday had reached 4,059, with the arrival of 41 more patients during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's total dengue cases tally on Monday had reached 4,059, with the arrival of 41 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that among the new cases, 13 cases had arrived from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, nine from Potohar town Urban area, two each from Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonments and Taxila rural while one of each case arrived from Gujjar Khan and Kahutta.

Presently,165 patients have been admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including 58 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 54 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 53 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr. Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients,127 were confirmed cases, and 85 belonged to Rawalpindi.

He informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH and one at HFH./395