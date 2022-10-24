UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Dengue Tally Reaches 4,059

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 4,059

The Rawalpindi's total dengue cases tally on Monday had reached 4,059, with the arrival of 41 more patients during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's total dengue cases tally on Monday had reached 4,059, with the arrival of 41 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that among the new cases, 13 cases had arrived from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, nine from Potohar town Urban area, two each from Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonments and Taxila rural while one of each case arrived from Gujjar Khan and Kahutta.

Presently,165 patients have been admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including 58 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 54 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 53 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr. Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients,127 were confirmed cases, and 85 belonged to Rawalpindi.

He informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH and one at HFH./395

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Taxila Family From

Recent Stories

Rishi Sunak to be UK's new PM

Rishi Sunak to be UK's new PM

1 minute ago
 Around 4.4 million children to receive vaccination ..

Around 4.4 million children to receive vaccination during anti-polio drive

1 minute ago
 Wheat seed, fertilizer distributed among 1,000 flo ..

Wheat seed, fertilizer distributed among 1,000 flood-hit farmers

1 minute ago
 Teenager Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty in Michigan ..

Teenager Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty in Michigan School Shooting - Court

1 minute ago
 Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.