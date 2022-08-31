(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi's dengue tally had reached 419 cases, with the arrival of 30 more patients during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue tally had reached 419 cases, with the arrival of 30 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that among the new cases, 19 cases were reported from Potohar town Urban area, three each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Municipal Corporation and one from Potohar town rural, Taxila Cantonment, Taxila rural and Kallar Syeda.

He informed that around 186 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which 30 tested positive,36 probable and six non-dengue.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 78 FIRs, issued notices to 85, challaned 56, sealed 11 premises, and a fine of Rs 124,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.