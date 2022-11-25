UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Dengue Tally Reaches 4,735 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 4,735 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The total tally of dengue in Rawalpindi had reached 4,735 cases, with the arrival of four more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that 31 patients had been admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including 14 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 13 to the District Headquarters Hospital and four to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients, 17 were confirmed cases, and 11 belonged to Rawalpindi.

In collaboration with allied departments, he added that the district administration had registered 17 FIRs, sealed seven premises, issued Challans to 15, notices to 653 and a fine of Rs 541,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 18 to date.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 34,813 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 109 homes.

Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 16,478 spots and detected larvae at 12 places.

