RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Five new dengue positive cases had arrived at the City allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, while six patients were critical at Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

This was stated by the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, here on Thursday.

"This year, around 3776 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 3761 discharged after recovery".

During the last 24 hours, the Benazir Bhutto Hospital had registered three while one of each patient was registered with District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)and HFH, he informed.

"Presently, 15 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which eight are positive, three positive out of five in BBH, and four confirmed patients are admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

The health officer said that dengue fever cases have dropped to their lowest level since the outbreak of seasonal virus as only five to seven cases were being reported for the last week while before the week the number was 20 to 30 and in September, October 70 to 80 daily.