RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had provided over two billion rupees in funds for improving public health facilities at Rawalpindi's hospitals.

He said this while presiding over separate meetings at Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals to review the procedure of utilization of funds.

The minister said that Rs1.8 billion would be utilized for the revamping of the Holy Family Hospital, while the upgradation of Benazir Bhutto Hospital OPD would be carried out at Rs 160 million.

He further informed that Emergency and OPD of the District Headquarters Hospital would be developed with the allocation of Rs 100 mln.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the budget of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Murree had been restored for 82 beds while six dialysis machines had also been provided to the hospital to deal with the increasing number of patients.

He informed that training of technical staff had been completed and soon the citizens of Murree will avail the facility of high-quality dialysis.

He said that a new ward of 28 beds was also being added in THQ Murree.

Dr Jamal said that the recruitment of 22 new nurses had been approved to overcome the shortage of nurses and paramedical staff in Murree.

The minister further added that the capacity of the Pothohar rehab centre was being increased from 50 to 100 beds in Wah General Hospital while a centre for disabled people was also being established there.

He said that at the local level, a hepatitis control program called LHEAP was underway in Rawalpindi, in which over 100,000 people were being provided free-of-cost Hepatitis diagnosis and treatment facilities in four union councils of the city.