Open Menu

Rawalpindi's Polio Environmental Sample Tests Positive: Khizar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rawalpindi's polio environmental sample tests positive: Khizar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Head of Anti-Polio Drive Punjab Khizar Iqbal on Thursday said that a polio environmental sample collected in July from the Rawalpindi 'Sarae Kala' area had tested positive.

According to the report, the genetic sample was linked to the area of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, he said and added that the 'Sarae Kala' area had been added to the environmental sites including two other sites of Rawalpindi Safdarabad and Dhoke Dalal in December 2022 to reinforce poliovirus surveillance and to plan response in time.

Khizar added that the polio sample had tested positive first time in Rawalpindi since September 2022 and the third sample in Punjab this year.

"The positive sample in Rawalpindi indicates that the virus is circulating in the region, though no case has been reported so far".

Khizer Afzal who is also the Coordinator of Emergency Operations Center Punjab informed that the government was launching a vaccination response in the area to vaccinate every child by administering polio drops to boost their immunity against the crippling disease.

"If a single case is reported in a region, it remains a threat to children residing in 200 houses in the vicinity", he added.

He said that Punjab had set up 31 polio environmental sampling sites in 19 districts of the province including Lahore, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Attock, Gujrat, Mianwali, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sahiwal and Okara.

"Surveillance for Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) is considered to be the 'gold standard' for polio surveillance in endemic and polio-free countries but experts also indicated that environmental surveillance could serve as an early warning system for the detection of polio-virus when targeting areas where high-risk groups, such as mobile population or un-immunized populations reside".

He further added that the campaign, called Outbreak Response, had been launched in all Afghan refugee camps of Pakistan to prevent poliovirus importation from endemic zones, adding polio teams were also targeting 3200 children in the Afghan refugee camp located in Mianwali district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Afghanistan Faisalabad Polio Punjab Mobile Immunity Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Khanewal Mianwali Rajanpur Attock July September December Gold All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

3 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

4 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

4 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

15 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

17 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan