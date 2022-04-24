RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.12 per cent here on Sunday, while only one case was reported from the Rawal Town area.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, five confirmed patients were admitted to the three health facilities, including three in the Fauji Foundation and one in the Holy Family and Bilal Hospital. The report said that one patient was in critical condition, one stable and three on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 14 were quarantined, including nine homes and five isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that 45,193 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 46,540 confirmed cases reported in the district so far. As many as 6,837,657 people, including 44,731 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 821 samples were collected, out of which 820 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.12 per cent.