RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.30 per cent here on Sunday, while three more cases, including one of each, had been reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town and Potohar town areas during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,594 coronaviruses established cases had been recorded, while 1764 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 45,233 patients had been discharged after recovery.

Presently, the number of active cases was 28 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district, the report said.

Around 6,873,791 people, including 44,788 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021". In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1013 samples were collected, out of which 1010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.30 per cent.