UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Record 0.32 Per Cent Positivity Rate

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.32 per cent here on Tuesday, while three more cases were reported from Potohar town, Jhelum and Faisalabad each.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, three confirmed patients were admitted to the three health facilities, including one each in the Fauji Foundation, District Headquarters Hospital and the Holy Family Hospital.

The report said that two patients were stable and one was on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 14 were quarantined, including 11 homes and three isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that 45,196 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 46,545 confirmed cases reported in the district so far.

As many as 6,847,282 people, including 44,737 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021". District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 925 samples were collected, out of which 922 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.

