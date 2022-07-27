RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.96 per cent here Wednesday, while 14 more cases had been reported during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 47,162 coronavirus positive cases had been recorded, while 1768 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 45,732 patients had been discharged after recovery. The health authority updated that among the new cases.

five arrived from the Potohar town, four each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town and one from Islamabad.

As many as 6,985,253 people, including 44,797 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 123 active cases were quarantined at homes, adding that during the last 24 hours,1,447 samples were collected, out of which 1,433 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent.