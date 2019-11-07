UrduPoint.com
Rawalpini Development Authority Demolish Illegal Construction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Rawalpini Development Authority demolish illegal construction

The Rawalpini Development Authority (RDA) in its crackdown against illegal constructions demolished two building and sealed a showroom in different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Rawalpini Development Authority (RDA) in its crackdown against illegal constructions demolished two building and sealed a showroom in different areas of the city.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan told APP said that RDA's Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other encroachments within the jurisdiction of the Authority.

Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Building Control's staff with the assistance of the concerned Police Station carried out the operation and demolished two building and sealed a showroom.

RDA authorities on the directions Director General, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza took action in this regard. The Authority is actively conducting operations against illegal / unauthorized commercial and residential constructions including encroachments within the area falling in its limits, spokesman said.

