Rawalpinid Model Courts Awards RI To 6 Accused

Mon 13th January 2020

Rawalpinid Model Courts awards RI to 6 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 6 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 6 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country decided 177 cases on January 13.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 44 cases including 9 cases of murder and 35 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 44 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 89 cases.

The fine of Rs 4,849,302 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

