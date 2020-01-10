UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpinid Model Courts Dispose Of 440 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:13 PM

Rawalpinid Model Courts dispose of 440 cases

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the 465 Model Courts Friday decided 440 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the 465 Model Courts Friday decided 440 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said 182 Model Criminal Courts disposed of 92 cases including 16 cases of murder and 76 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 Civil Model Courts decided 151 family and rent disputes while 158 Model Magistrate Courts disposed of 197 cases.

A fine of Rs 3,10,87,100 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment to four accused.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Fine Rent Nasir Criminals Family

Recent Stories

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawa ..

38 minutes ago

US stocks flat after mixed December jobs data

52 seconds ago

Mandoor, Gujar Banr declared Community Game Reserv ..

54 seconds ago

333 terror gang arrested in Rawalpindi

56 seconds ago

Zainab Alert Act's unanimous enactment a historic, ..

57 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 10 Jan 2020

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.