Rawalpinid Model Courts dispose of 440 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the 465 Model Courts Friday decided 440 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the 465 Model Courts Friday decided 440 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said 182 Model Criminal Courts disposed of 92 cases including 16 cases of murder and 76 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 Civil Model Courts decided 151 family and rent disputes while 158 Model Magistrate Courts disposed of 197 cases.

A fine of Rs 3,10,87,100 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment to four accused.