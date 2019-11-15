UrduPoint.com
Rawalpinid Model Courts Dispose Of 956 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:57 PM

Rawalpinid Model Courts dispose of 956 cases

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Friday decided 956 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Friday decided 956 cases.

Director General of Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 196 cases including 48 cases of murder and 148 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 civil model courts decided 298 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 462 cases.

The fine of Rs686,874,0 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to two and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 10 accused.

