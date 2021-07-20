UrduPoint.com
Rawal,Potohar Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:57 PM

Rawal,Potohar Police launch search operations in different areas

Rawalpindi Division and Potohar Division Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, on Tuesday launched search operations in Hazara Colony, Fauji Colony, Pindora, Bajnial and other areas, said a police spokesman

He informed that Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai, New Town and Naseerabad police conducted search operations in Hazara Colony, Fauji Colony, Pindora, Bajnial and several adjoining areas of these localities and searched 209 houses besides checking particulars of 133 tenants.

Heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHOs of respective police stations conducted operations and checked 913 persons besides interrogating several suspects.

According to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Potohar and Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

