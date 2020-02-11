UrduPoint.com
Rawat Hospital Project Needs More Funds To Complete

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

A 100-bed hospital being set up at Rawat to help ailing segments of the society requires immediate funding for smooth execution of the project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A 100-bed hospital being set up at Rawat to help ailing segments of the society requires immediate funding for smooth execution of the project.

Director Planning and Development District Health Authority Dr Ali Ehsan told APP ,that over 50 per cent construction work of the hospital had been completed despite financial constraints.

He informed that Punjab government had so far spent Rs 282.17 million for construction of the hospital while the government had transferred an amount of Rs 15 million in the current financial year,adding an amount of around Rs 200 million would be required more for its completion.

He admitted that Rs 473.319 million health project, inaugurated in 2016 at GT road was scheduled to be completed in two years, was slow due to reasons beyond their control, however, state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital would lessen the burden on the city allied hospitals after its completion,he added.

Dr Ahsan told that 11 departments would be set up including emergency, surgery ,indoor and outdoor patient which is still not available in any Tehsil hospital.

"The government had given 55 kanals land on main GT road for establishment of the hospital while Rs 182.709 million would be spent on purchase of equipments, "he added

