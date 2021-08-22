Rawat, Jauria hospitals to be completed by 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Naeem has said that a 100-bedded new hospital at Rawat being completed at the cost of Rs 656.028 million would become functional by 2022.

The CEO told APP that despite financial constraints, over 55 per cent construction work of Rawat Hospital had been completed to help ailing segments of the society.

She informed that the Punjab government had so far spent Rs 361.276 million for construction of the hospital while Rs 50 million have been allocated for the current fiscal year, adding the remaining Rs 244.752 million amount would be spent on the hospital including construction and procurement of equipment to make the hospital functional by 2022.

Dr Faiza told that the Punjab government had given 55 kanals land on the main GT road in 2016 for setting up of the hospital while 11 departments including emergency, surgery, the indoor and outdoor patient department would be set up at the hospital which was still not available in any tehsil level hospital.

Meanwhile, In-charge Finance and administration department, District Health Authority Mazhar Zohaib informed that Rs 50 million had been spent on setting up a new hospital at Jauria near Chakri out of the total Rs 499.741 million amount estimated for the project.

He informed that Secondary and health commission Punjab had allocated Rs 60 million for the year 2021-22 for the project while the remaining Rs 389.741 would be spent till 2022 to complete it in time as per agreement with the contractor firm.

The Incharge informed that modern healthcare facilities including ventilators, Ultrasound digital beamformer, Dental unit, Anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others will be made available at the 60-bedded hospital. , adding the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal land for setting up the hospital owned by the Punjab government.

After the establishment of the hospital the burden on city allied hospitals would be lessened as state-of-the-art facilities would be available at their doorstep, he added./395