Rawat Police Arrest 2 ‘blackmailers’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Rawat Police on Saturday arrested two accused for allegedly blackmailing citizens to get money along with a car from them.
The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Shahid and Zahid, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The accused made a video of three persons including a woman and kept blackmailing them.
The victims were present in the Rawat area when the accused forcibly took them with them and made their video.
The police recovered an Alto car and Rs 7,000 in cash which the accused had obtained from the victims through blackmailing.
The spokesman said efforts were underway to arrest their other accomplices.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanitation workers express concern over decision to hold deputation allowance6 minutes ago
-
Rawat Police arrest 2 ‘blackmailers’6 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed, two injured in Katcha firing46 minutes ago
-
Car-lifter killed in shootout with Ratta Amral Police identified56 minutes ago
-
Six suspects held during search operation56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting56 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on charging more than the prescribed fare on Eid1 hour ago
-
Meeting reviews polio eradication campaign1 hour ago
-
SCCI opposes unilateral decisions, anti-business actions by KP Govt1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Commits to Zero Waste Future: Minister Shezra Mansab2 hours ago
-
Nine held for gambling on cards2 hours ago
-
WASA MD reviews Eid preparations, issues special tube well schedule2 hours ago