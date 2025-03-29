Open Menu

Rawat Police Arrest 2 ‘blackmailers’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Rawat Police on Saturday arrested two accused for allegedly blackmailing citizens to get money along with a car from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Shahid and Zahid, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The accused made a video of three persons including a woman and kept blackmailing them.

The victims were present in the Rawat area when the accused forcibly took them with them and made their video.

The police recovered an Alto car and Rs 7,000 in cash which the accused had obtained from the victims through blackmailing.

The spokesman said efforts were underway to arrest their other accomplices.

