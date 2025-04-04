Rawat Police Arrest Murder Case Proclaimed Offender
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Rawat Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, accused Muhammad Ali, along with his accomplices, had shot dead Mateen and injured Nabeel due to an old enmity, and was absconding since then.
The Rawat Police had registered a case of the incident in July 2023, and employed scientific methods and human intelligence to trace and nab the accused.
Recent Stories
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawat Police arrest murder case proclaimed offender6 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters abducted over legal feud16 minutes ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted, stolen goods recovered16 minutes ago
-
Thousands Gather to Pay Tribute to Shaheed ZA Bhutto on his 47th Death Anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Derajat 2025 festival to begin in DI Khan tomorrow26 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM pays tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Eight suspects arrested during crackdown26 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar inquires about health of President Asif Ali Zardari36 minutes ago
-
Over 365,000 people visited parks during Eid days: PHA36 minutes ago
-
Bunkers demolition continues in Kurram as per peace deal56 minutes ago
-
DC inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ, Tehsil hospitals1 hour ago
-
APTMA Chairman, Chamber Presidents praise government's pro-Industry decision1 hour ago