Rawat Police arrest murder case proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Rawat Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, accused Muhammad Ali, along with his accomplices, had shot dead Mateen and injured Nabeel due to an old enmity, and was absconding since then.

The Rawat Police had registered a case of the incident in July 2023, and employed scientific methods and human intelligence to trace and nab the accused.