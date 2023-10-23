Rawat police arrest two dacoits; recover Rs 949,000, gold ornaments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits besides recovering Rs 949,000 cash, gold ornaments, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police arrested two accused namely Hamza and Hamad, who were allegedly involved in various dacoities and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The arrested accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

The SP said that Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers and criminal gangs.