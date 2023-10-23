Open Menu

Rawat Police Arrest Two Dacoits; Recover Rs 949,000, Gold Ornaments

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Rawat police arrest two dacoits; recover Rs 949,000, gold ornaments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits besides recovering Rs 949,000 cash, gold ornaments, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police arrested two accused namely Hamza and Hamad, who were allegedly involved in various dacoities and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The arrested accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

The SP said that Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers and criminal gangs.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Rawalpindi Saddar Criminals Gold From

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

13 minutes ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

52 minutes ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

55 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

5 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

13 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan