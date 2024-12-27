Open Menu

Rawat Police Hold Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Rawat Police hold murder accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Rawat Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender who had murdered a citizen over a minor dispute in 2022.

The accused Abid Ali and his accomplices had shot dead Junaid and injured Nasir, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The accused had been on the run for the last two years while his two accomplices had already been arrested. The Rawat Police traced the the proclaimed offender using all means including human intelligence, the spokesman said.

