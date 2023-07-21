Rawat police recover abducted businessman, arrest suspects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawat Police have recovered a businessman who was kidnapped on gun point from Bahria Town, Phase-7 and arrested the suspected kidnappers.

The businessman namely Habib-ur-Rehman was kidnapped from Bahria Town, Phase-7 nearly two weeks ago.

Police had registered a case against the unidentified persons on the application of father of the businessman.

According to a police spokesman, a special police team was constituted to recover the abducted businessman. The team launched the investigation and tracked the kidnappers namely Arslan and Jalil.

He said the latest technology was used to track the kidnappers and recover the businessman.

"The accused had kidnapped the businessman for Rs 500 million ransom and the police were also trying to arrest the other people involved in facilitating the accused," Superintendent of Police, Saddar said.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, ASP Saddar and Rawat Police Team for arresting the accused and recovering the abducted businessman.