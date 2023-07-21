Open Menu

Rawat Police Recover Abducted Businessman, Arrest Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Rawat police recover abducted businessman, arrest suspects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawat Police have recovered a businessman who was kidnapped on gun point from Bahria Town, Phase-7 and arrested the suspected kidnappers.

The businessman namely Habib-ur-Rehman was kidnapped from Bahria Town, Phase-7 nearly two weeks ago.

Police had registered a case against the unidentified persons on the application of father of the businessman.

According to a police spokesman, a special police team was constituted to recover the abducted businessman. The team launched the investigation and tracked the kidnappers namely Arslan and Jalil.

He said the latest technology was used to track the kidnappers and recover the businessman.

"The accused had kidnapped the businessman for Rs 500 million ransom and the police were also trying to arrest the other people involved in facilitating the accused," Superintendent of Police, Saddar said.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, ASP Saddar and Rawat Police Team for arresting the accused and recovering the abducted businessman.

Related Topics

Police Technology Arslan Rawalpindi Saddar Nabeel From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

55 minutes ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

55 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

1 hour ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

12 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan